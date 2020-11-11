Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) The Centre will receive an amount of Rs 3,056 crore as dividend from Maharatna PSU Coal India Ltd as the miner has announced an interim dividend at a rate of Rs 7.50 per share for the 2020-21 financial year, an official said.

The total interim dividend outgo for Coal India will be Rs 4,622 crore after the company's board approved it, he said.

Also Read | Realme X7 Pro with MediaTek 5G Dimensity SoC to Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

"The government will get around Rs 3,056 crore as a dividend for its shareholding of 66.13 per cent in the company," the official said.

In a regulatory filing, the miner said its board of directors has approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of the face value of Rs 10 for 2020-21.

Also Read | Jale Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Jibesh Kumar Wins, Elected as.

The company sources said the announcement of dividend payment came at a time when the miner's outstanding dues from the power sector remain at about Rs 23,000 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)