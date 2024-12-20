New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for a complete integration of industry stakeholders with government platforms to improve efficiency of the logistics sector.

He also urged the logistics industry to work on following sustainable and green practices to cut carbon footprint in the sector.

"We have to adopt technology like electric mobility, biofuels, multimodal transport options to bring down overall carbon impact and make sustainability the core of our thinking," the minister said.

Emphasising on skill development, Goyal called for collaborations with institutions to train and build a future-ready workforce.

He added that using artificial intelligence and data analytics, "we can make sure there is no time and cost overrun".

