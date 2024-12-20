Mumbai, December 20: The year 2024 saw several founders and leaders of Indian companies making it to the richest person's list. As per Forbes India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani was the highest wealth gainer, with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani second to him. The top 10 list of the richest wealth gainers also included Savitri Jindal, Sunil Mittal and Dilip Shanghvi at the third, fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Besides making it to the richest list, Indian companies also made significant profits in the year 2023. This not only boosted their growth but also helped them to emerge as important taxpayers in the country. From Reliance Industries Limited to State Bank of India, from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Infosys and others, know which Indian companies made it to the top 10 list of highest tax payers for the Financial Year 2023.

According to Bloomberg data, nearly 20 companies in the Nifty 50 index exceeded their EBITDA estimates for the year. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also said that the gross corporate tax collection (provisional) in FY 2023-24 was INR 11.32 lakh crore, thus marking a growth of 13.06 per cent over the previous fiscal year's gross corporate tax collection. On the other hand, the net corporate tax collection (provisional) for the Financial Year 2023-24 stood at INR 9.11 lakh crore and showed a growth of 10.26 per cent. The previous saw a net corporate tax of INR 8.26 lakh crore. Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

Scroll below to know the top 10 highest tax-paying corporations in India for FY 2023.

Meet India's Top 10 Highest Tax-Paying Companies:

Rank Company's Name Tax Paid INR 1 Reliance Industries Limited INR 20,713 crore 2 State Bank of India INR 17,649 crore 3 HDFC Bank INR 15,350 crore 4 Tata Consultancy Services INR 14,604 crore 5 ICICI Bank INR 11,793 crore 6 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation INR 10,273 crore 7 Tata Steel INR 10,160 crore 8 Coal India INR 9,876 crore 9 Infosys INR 9,214 crore 10 Axis Bank INR 7,703 crore

Topping the list of top 10 highest tax-paying companies in the country is Reliance Industries Ltd which paid INR 20,713 crore in tax for the FY 2023. The list of highest tax-paying companies is also dominated by several banks including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI and HDFC bank. While Tech giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have also emerged as the highest tax-paying corporations in India.

