New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) India and Bangladesh should work with greater collaboration in the agriculture sector as it can be a game-changer for both the countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He also said bilateral cooperation in the sector can pave the way for overcoming the current economic challenges.

The country has offered duty-free market access to Bangladesh in many products, including agri-exports, he added.

"This is an area where we both should work with greater synergies and collaboration. Agriculture can have game-changing potential between our two countries...Agriculture sector has huge socio-economic dimensions.

"Being the prominent sector of the economy, bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome the current economic challenges our countries are facing," the minister said.

He was addressing the India-Bangladesh Digital Conference on Agriculture Sector, organised by CII.

The minister further said in view of the recent developments, non-tariff barriers will play a crucial role in determining how Bangladesh utilises the abundant opportunities India has to offer.

He assured Bangladesh of complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade between the countries.

Speaking at the webinar, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi flagged issues pertaining to imposition of anti-dumping duties by India on sectors including jute.

Munshi said imposition of the duties has affected Bangaldeshi exporters.

He also urged India to inform Bangaldesh before suddenly imposing export restrictions on goods.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)