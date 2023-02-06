New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Grasim Industries on Monday said promotor Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla and son Aryaman Vikram Birla have been inducted as directors into the company's board.

"Board of Grasim Industries, at its meeting held today, inducted Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors," said Grasim Industries in regulatory updates.

Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla, daughter and son of Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, come with "rich and varied experience" and the board believes that Grasim Industries "will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen," it added.

Both have recently been inducted as directors into the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group's businesses, said Grasim in a statement.

Last month Ananya and Aryaman were also inducted into the board of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABRFL) as additional non-executive directors.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said Grasim has incubated several high-growth businesses over the years.

"The global scale built across diverse sectors like cement, fibre and chemicals is a testament to the dynamism that defines the company. Grasim now is at a pivotal juncture as it is on the verge of creating two new high-growth engines -- paints and B2B e-commerce for building materials. This is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as directors," said Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Ananya's and Aryaman's business acumen and insights into new-age businesses and consumer behaviour will be valuable for Grasim as it embarks on a new growth journey, he said.

"Ananya and Aryaman believe passionately in the group's values and purpose. I am confident that they will further add dynamism and energy to the group's rich entrepreneurial traditions and help create sustained stakeholder value," Birla added.

Besides, Grasim's board has also appointed leading corporate lawyer Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala as an Independent Director.

"These appointments are subject to requisite approval by members of the company," Graim added.

Grasim Industries is the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group with a consolidated net revenue of Rs 95,701 crore in FY22. It is a leading global producer of VSF, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.

The company recently has entered into paints business and setting up six plants across pan India locations.

Ananya is a businesswoman and platinum-selling artist, the company said, adding, her first company Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd is amongst India's fastest-growing microfinance institutions.

While Aryaman comes with diverse experience, including entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sport, the filing added.

He is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

