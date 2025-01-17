New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Greaves Cotton Ltd on Friday unveiled its new 'Made in India' product offerings across the two-wheeler and three-wheeler category, including concept vehicles, charging solutions, engines, powertrain systems, and retail after-market accessories.

The new offerings were showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo which began on Friday.

Under the 'futuristic' electric two- and three-wheelers, the company showcased the concept of its e-motorcycle, 'Xyber', and 'Xpress', for the quick commerce and delivery segment.

It also unveiled 'Xargo', a high-speed electric three-wheeler designed for multiple applications within the thriving e-commerce ecosystem.

Besides, the company showcased new variants of its existing two-wheelers under the Nexus and Magnus brands.

"As electric mobility gains greater adoption in India, we remain committed to delivering the best in electric two and three-wheeler passenger and cargo mobility. Our solutions are not only viable but also superior alternatives to traditional ICE vehicles," Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director and CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, said.

