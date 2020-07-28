Aizawl, Jul 28 (PTI) A project which aims to catalyse sustainable transformation of agriculture without compromising the countrys food security and farmers income was launched in Mizoram on Tuesday, Agriculture minister C Lalrinsanga said.

The project will be implemented in Dampa Tiger Reserve in west Mizorams Mamit district and Thorangtlang Wildlife Sanctuary in Lunglei district in the southern part of the state covering more than 30 villages, the minister said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to Feature Wireless DeX Technology & Faster S-Pen: Report.

Mizoram is among the five states where the Green-Ag project, funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF), is being implemented. The other states are Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Addressing a programme here, Lalrinsanga said that the launch of the project and inclusion of Mizoram among the five states is a milestone for the northeastern state.

Also Read | Flipkart Launches 90-Minute Hyperlocal Delivery Service Called 'Flipkart Quick'.

Mentioning that Mizoram has been endowed with major elements of bio-diversity, he stressed the importance of sustainable use of natural resources.

"As we strive for the realisation of our economic needs, we must not forget to maintain the optimum equilibrium between ecosystem and economic development," he said.

The project seeks to mainstream biodiversity, climate change, sustainable land management objectives and practices into the agriculture sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)