New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Grip Invest, a technology-driven trading platform for fixed-income products, expects investment through its platform to double to Rs 2,000 crore over the next 12 months.

The total investment in corporate bonds and other debt products has crossed Rs 1,000 crore recently and it should double in the next 12-14 months, Grip Invest Founder and CEO Nikhil Aggarwal told PTI.

There is growing interest among retail investors in fixed-income products as the risk is lesser compared to the stock market, he said.

The volume has seen improvement on a month-on-month basis and availability of a higher number of options would attract more investors going forward, he said.

Grip Invest has already raised Rs 100 crore from a clutch of venture capitalists, which could sustain the business for more than a year, he said, adding, "depending on volume growth, we would look at fundraise in the future."

Considering the growing market demand, he said, Grip Invest has launched the Indian Debt Market's First 24X7 Investing Option- After Market Orders (AMO) allowing users to invest 24X7 in the debt market, even on weekdays, weekends, public holidays, and also after-market closure at 5 pm.

"As an extension to our goal of democratising investments, AMO will bridge the gap between investors and their investing goals, eliminating the limitations of time. With this, we hope investors can access an interruption-free wealth creation journey, on their terms," he said.

By removing the constraint of market hours, AMO empowers investors to induce flexibility in their research for the correct investment option and take control of their investments, he said.

The success of after-market orders will be reaped by investors and businesses, where this feature will effectively extend market hours, leading to potentially higher trading volumes and increased market activity, he added.

