New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) GST officers have arrested 357 persons, including 12 chartered accountants, in about four months as part of its drive against fake invoices to check tax evasion, sources said on Tuesday.

Since mid-November, 3,500 cases have been booked and 10,400 fake GSTIN entities have been unearthed by GST intelligence and Central GST officers so far.

Out of the 357 persons arrested so far, at least four persons have been booked under COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act). The authorities also have recovered around Rs 1,125 crore from them, sources added.

The arrested persons include 141 masterminds, 122 proprietors, 49 directors/managing directors, 20 partners, 5 CEO/CFO/CMD, 12 chartered accountants, 4 accountants, and one each of company secretary, advocate broker and GST practitioner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)