Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) A joint commissioner of Goods and Services Tax (GST) went missing from his office in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Wednesday, police sources said.

As the 55-year-old official, who left the office during lunch break, did not return till late in the evening, his secretary lodged a missing person complaint.

The official was not carrying his mobile phone when he stepped out, police said.

Further probe is on. PTI DC

