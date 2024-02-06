Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 6 (PTI) A two-storey building in the Anantpura area here came crashing down on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one of the guards critically injured who later died during treatment, police said.

The main reason behind the incident which took place in Deendayal Nagar is yet to be ascertained. However, ongoing construction work on the sides of the house is suspected to have caused the collapse, Circle Officer DSP Harshraj Singh said.

On being informed, the Kota Municipal Corporation and civil defence teams launched a rescue operation.

The 45-year-old guard, identified as Jugdish Sharma, was rescued in an injured condition, while no other persons were reportedly trapped in the debris, which has almost been removed, Kota (City) SP Sharad Choudhary told mediapersons.

Sharma was admitted to New Medical College Hospital where he died in the evening, CO Singh said.

The deceased hailed from the Deikheda area in Bundi district. He and his wife Santosh served as guards in the collapsed building, the CO said.

Santosh was also present in the house when it collapsed. She ran out when she felt the building was shaking, however, Sharma was asleep and got trapped in the debris, he said.

The body has been placed in a mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted on Wednesday morning, he added.

The building, owned by one Gagendra Singh, reportedly once accommodated students on rent but was vacant for a long time, the police said.

The house adjoining the collapsed building was also vacated and no other person was suspected to be trapped in the debris, said Kota District Collector Ravindra Goswami.

