Gulmarg (JK), Jan 4 (PTI) Asia's highest cable car project, locally known as Gulmarg Gondola, ferried one million tourists and earned a revenue of Rs 108 crore in 2023, the tourism said.

"During the year passed by, more than a million tourists (10,13,458) enjoyed the rides of the Gondolas enabling the J&K Cable Car Corporation to earn a revenue of more than Rs 108 crore," an official of the Tourism department said.

The official said the figures were encouragingly higher than the 2022 figures, which stood at Rs 91 crore in revenue and 8.50 lakh tourist rides.

A couple of tourists PTI spoke to described the experience as surreal.

"The people of Gondola are so friendly. My daughter felt cold and these people helped her with everything they could", Kian Tan, a tourist from Vietnam, said, adding, he is keen to visit the place once again.

"It was an amazing ride. The bookings were seamless. I invite people from all across to enjoy the experiences of Gulmarg Gondola," Akshay, an NRI from London, said. Shubham and Ajat, who are visiting Gulmarg for the first time, were fascinated by the arrangements and sanitation at both the phases of Gulmarg Gondola.

The J&K Cable Car Corporation runs and manages the Gulmarg Gondola, considered the flagship attraction of Kashmir tourism.

It is possibly India's most popular ropeway, and at a height of 14,000 ft, Asia's highest operating cable car.

Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Raja Yaqoob appealed to tourists to book tickets online to save time and avoid falling prey to black marketers.

Yaqoob promised of even better facilities in the days to come and appealed to tourists to adhere to timings mentioned in the ticket to avoid any inconvenience.

