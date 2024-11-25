Gurugram, Nov 25 (PTI) Police have arrested three people, two of them women, for allegedly strangling a PG operator last week and dumping his body by the highway near Rewari over a Rs 10 lakh debt one of them owed, an officer on Monday said.

The accused were identified as Sushama, 42, a resident of IMT Sector 1, Manesar, and Anil, 37, a native of Naurangbas Rajputana village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, police said. They were arrested on Saturday.

Another woman, Seema, a native of Dundahera village, also allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on Sunday.

On November 23, a man approached police to report his 52-year-old father missing.

The man said his father, Rajendra, left his home in Shikohpur village on November 22 to go to his PG in Sector 1 in IMT Manesar, but never returned.

When he went out looking for him, he found his car parked in a service lane by the highway near IMT Chowk. The car was locked, with no one inside.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Manesar Police Station and the case was handed over to the Crime Branch-Manesar.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar arrested Sushma, who runs a shuttering business, and her acquaintance, Anil, whose car police suspect was used in dumping Rajendra's body.

According to police, Rajendra had given Sushma Rs 10 lakh to invest in a 'committee', a popular money pooling scheme. Sushma squandered the money in other pursuits and when Rajendra asked for it, she told him it was with Seema, police said.

"On November 22, Sushma called Rajendra to her house in Sector-1 IMT Manesar and strangled him after giving him intoxicants in tea. When he died, Seema was sent back. After this, Sushma and Anil parked Rajendra's car in a service lane by the highway," a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, they then put Rajendra's body in Anil's car and dumped it near Rewari-Narnaul highway in Rewari.

His body was found on the night of November 23.

The Hyundai Verna car used in disposing the body, a gold chain, and some documents related to Rajendra were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

"In order to give the murder a form of suicide, the accused put sulfas tablets in the mouth of the victim and left his car abandoned on a road," Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)