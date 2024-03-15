Gurugram, Mar 15 (PTI) An ambulance with a dead woman inside on its way to West Bengal was called back when her sister approached police with allegation that she was murdered, police here said on Friday.

According to police, the ambulance was on its way to the eastern state with the body accompanied by the husband of the woman, who was originally claimed to have died of suicide.

Her sister, however, in her complaint alleged that the woman in the ambulance was murdered by her brother-in-law on Thursday.

The woman, originally from West Bengal, lived on rent with her labourer husband in the DLF Phase 2 area.

Acting on the complaint, police swiftly ordered the ambulance to return.

However, once the post mortem of the body was conducted, it was found that the woman had indeed died of suicide and there was no foul play involved.

After the cause of death was ascertained, police sent the ambulance on her way with the body.

"The post mortem report of woman revealed a suicide case. We have lodged a report," Inspector Shahid Ahemad, SHO, DLF Phase 2 Police Station, said.

