Gurugram, Apr 11 (PTI) Police here recovered Rs 1.32 crore of defrauded money from cyber fraudsters and returned it to the victim who was duped by them, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Gurugram cyber police, a man had filed a complaint to the cyber east police station on February 3 alleging that fraudsters duped him of Rs 1.32 crore on the pretext of investing in the stock market through WhatsApp.

Also Read | Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: Remembering the Indian Social Reformer on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

An FIR was registered and seven people, including two employees of Yes Bank, were arrested, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Pinki, Vikar, Prakash, Dharmender, Suraj and Pooja, they said.

Also Read | Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024: Who Was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule? Important Things To Know About the Indian Social Activist on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

The defrauded amount was returned to the complainant at the office of ACP cyber Priyanshu Diwan on Thursday, police said.

"The victim expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the hard work of Inspector Savit Kumar and his team. It is a big achievement for our cyber police,” ACP Diwan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)