Gurugram, Apr 17 (PTI) Police here on Thursday saved a 23-year-old woman from committing suicide by reaching the spot in just six minutes, said an official.

The woman had locked herself in a room of her rental accommodation and kept a gas cylinder with a lighter in her hand.

However, three policemen, upon receiving the information, reached her accommodation in Alipur village of Gurugram district and broke open the room's door, Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said.

Arora announced rewards for the policemen — head constable Sanjay, constable Dinesh and SPO Sundar Lal — for saving the woman's life. Each of them will receive a certificate and a cash reward of Rs 5,000, Gurugram police spokesperson said.

A video of the incident is currently circulating on social media, police said.

Women police personnel were also called to the spot.

The woman is safe now, and her family has been informed.

