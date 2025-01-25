Gurugram, Jan 25 (PTI) Ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, Gurugram police have tightened security to ensure law and order along with smooth vehicular movement, officials said.

More than 3,500 policemen will be deployed in Gurugram, they said.

The spokesperson of Gurugram police said that keeping in view the law and order and security, checking is being done regularly by setting up a total of 52 checkpoints (Nakas) including 11 regular police checkpoints and 41 additional special checkpoints.

Republic Day programmes will be organised at 5 places in Gurugram, including Tau Devi Lal Stadium, sector 38, Martyrs and Freedom Fighters Memorial Stadium, Nakhdola, New Grain Market Heli Mandi, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sushant Lok and Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sohna, the police said.

During these events, personnel from police stations, police chowkis, crime branch and intelligence branch will also be deployed for security.

A total of four contingents of Gurugram police will participate in the Republic Day parade at various places in the district, which will include 120 police personnel, the spokesperson said.

All the venues will also be monitored through drones. An entire team has been deployed to monitor illegally flying balloons and drones, which will continuously monitor and action will be taken against such illegally flying drones, he added.

"Gurugram police will be deployed with all security equipment including three layer checking security to enter the venues. Apart from this, Gurugram Traffic Police will also be deployed to ease the traffic,” the spokesperson said.

