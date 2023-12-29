Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from a residential premises in Vithalwadi in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

Gutkha is banned in Maharashtra.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Acting on a tip off, a raid was carried out on Thursday, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

Six persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration rules but are yet to be arrested, he added.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)