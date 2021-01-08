Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) In a suspected case of self- immolation, a half-burnt body of an unidentified woman was found near the airport here on Friday, police said.

Airport personnel noticed the body and informed the police, who after going through the CCTV footage, said it was suspected that the woman immolated herself.

A case had been registered and further investigation was in progress, they added.

