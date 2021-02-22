New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Hartek Group on Monday announced the launch of its not-for-profit Hartek Foundation for social welfare activities.

"Hartek Group, one of the fastest-growing concerns in the Indian power sector, has gone all out with its social welfare initiatives by launching its voluntary not-for-profit Hartek Foundation to give impetus to its larger purpose of giving back to the society and creating a better tomorrow", a company statement said.

With sustainability at the heart of all its efforts in line with the Hartek Group's motto of “Making Your Future Powerful”, the Hartek Foundation will primarily be focusing on community welfare, women empowerment, environment, education and health to “add value to the lives they touch”.

Under the aegis of the Hartek Group, this voluntary organisation aims to empower communities by adopting villages, lighting up rural households with rooftop solar plants and solar street lights and hiring specially-abled candidates.

In the field of education, the Hartek Foundation plans to introduce a flagship scholarship programme for engineering students, set up an incubation centre with innovation labs to encourage budding entrepreneurs and support school-going children's education by providing them books and stationery.

In tune with the Hartek Group's resolve to fight climate change through sustainable practices, the environment forms an area of special focus for the Hartek Foundation, under which it will undertake water conservation programmes like rainwater harvesting, adopt waste management techniques and conduct cleanliness and plantation drives.

The Hartek Group has taken it upon itself to combat climate change by encouraging the adoption of green energy through its innovative rooftop solar solutions.

The Hartek Foundation will also empower women by sponsoring special education facilities for women and enhancing their employability through training/skill development programmes and self-help groups.

The Chandigarh-based Hartek Group is one of India's fastest growing concerns catering to the power sector through five strategic business units—Power Systems, Rooftop Solar, Power Distribution Products, Fuel Services and Smart Grids.

Its flagship company, Hartek Power, is one of India's leading EPC firms. Having executed over 150 high-voltage and extra-high-voltage substation turnkey projects, Hartek Power has also connected over 1.5 GW of solar projects to the grid.

