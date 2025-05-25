Hisar, May 25 (PTI) A 40-feet breach in the embankment of the Balsamand canal in Haryana's Hisar submerged around 400 acres of agricultural land, officials said on Sunday.

Officials of the canal department reached the spot near Raipur village and began work to fill the breach, while villagers claimed that crops in the submerged fields were damaged.

Water from the canal also entered several factories in the area, locals said.

A team was deployed by the administration to plug the breach, with assistance from villagers.

A government spokesperson said water from the breach reached the 220 KV power house, forcing its closure for safety reasons and affecting power supply in some areas.

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is working to restore power supply from alternative sources, the spokesperson said.

