Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to cover farmers growing horticultural crops under 'Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima' scheme.

A decision to this regard was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet held here on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M L Khattar.

“The Cabinet has accorded its approval for the implementation of Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana (MBBY) - an assurance-based scheme to compensate crop losses due to adverse weather and natural calamities for farmers growing horticulture crops,” an official statement said.

Horticulture growers face huge financial losses due to various factors, biotic factors that include losses due to sudden outbreak of crop diseases, insect-pests infestation, and abiotic factors like untimely rainfall, hailstorms, drought, frost, extreme temperatures, it said.

The Department of Horticulture has examined various crop insurance schemes covering horticultural crops and felt the need that a new scheme is required to cover crop loss due to natural calamities and adverse weather conditions.

This scheme has been designed as Horticulture Crop Assurance Scheme and named as MBBY with the aim to encourage farmers to cultivate high-risk horticulture crops.

The parameters like hailstorms, frost, rainfall, flood, fire, etc., which lead to crop loss have been taken under the scheme. A total of 21 vegetable, fruit and spice crops will be covered under the scheme.

Under this scheme farmers need to pay nominal Rs 750 for vegetable and spice crop and Rs 1000 for fruit crops against a sum assured of Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively.

The claim compensation will be based on survey and extent of loss in four categories of 25 per cent, 50 per cent, 75 per cent and 100 per cent. The scheme will be optional and will cover the entire state.

Farmers will have to opt for this scheme while registering their crop and area on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal. Season wise crop registration period will be fixed and notified from time to time.

The scheme will be implemented at 'Individual Field' that is crop loss assessment will be done at the individual field level, the statement said.

A seed capital of Rs 10 crore will be kept by the State Government, State and District Level Committees under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) will monitor, review, and resolve the disputes at State Level as well as District Level.

