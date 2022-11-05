Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Haryana's deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala will soon interact with the youth working in the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) industry in the national capital region and other parts of the country.

Chautala, who also holds the industry department portfolio, says he understands that talented youth in the BPO sector is playing a crucial role in boosting the service sector and he supports their issues related to job security and recognition.

In a statement here on Saturday, Chautala said that he plans to hold multiple level interactions with BPO employees and CEOs in the run up to the World BPO Day on February 16, 2023.

The event is being organised by a Gurugram-based entrepreneur Deepak Kapoor.

The statement quoting Kapoor said that on February 16, 2023, it will be a grand affair in more than 16 cities across India, which host large clusters of BPO/back office support businesses.

"I congratulate each employee in India's BPO industry, who not only serves customers nationally but has been a game changer in the service industry across the globe," he said.

Chautala said the BPO employees are a significant contributor to the foreign exchange earnings of the country.

He said he is extremely happy that Gurugram in Haryana is the nerve centre of the global BPO business.

"All large global BPOs have their key offices and India headquarters in Gurugram, thus bringing our state great fortunes and employment," he said.

Chautala said the state government is committed to support all policy and actions that will help increase the global leadership of the Indian BPO industry.

