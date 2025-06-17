Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Haryana has emerged as the seventh-largest state in the country in terms of the number of startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

With over 8,800 DPIIT-recognised startups, the state reflects a vibrant and growing startup ecosystem, which is contributing to economic diversification and job creation.

A particularly encouraging aspect of this growth is the strong presence of women entrepreneurs, as more than 45 per cent of the startups in Haryana are led by women.

This was revealed during a review meeting of the State Startup Ecosystem and Incubator Schemes under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The high percentage of women-led startups indicates Haryana's increasing focus on inclusive development and gender equality in the innovation landscape.

Haryana's role in the country's unicorn story is also remarkable.

Out of the 117 unicorns in India, 19 have their origins in Haryana, officials said.

This underlines the state's robust business environment, easy access to skilled manpower, and growing investor interest. These factors are positioning Haryana as a key contributor to the national economy through innovation-led growth, the statement said.

The state has also built a strong incubation infrastructure to support startups at various stages. More than 25 incubators have been established in government and private universities across the state.

Additionally, over 10 private-sector-run incubators and 10 government-supported incubators are currently operational, offering a wide range of services, including mentorship, networking opportunities and infrastructural support.

Several institutions have expressed interest in setting up new incubation centres, which will further strengthen the support system for early-stage startups, the statement said.

"Our vision is to build a self-sustaining ecosystem where innovation thrives from the grassroots to a global scale.

"By strengthening our incubators, we are not just funding companies; we are laying a durable foundation for the next generation of global enterprises to emerge from Haryana," Rastogi said during the meeting.

Commissioner and Secretary of Industries and Commerce Amit Agrawal informed during the meeting that the state government is now preparing to launch a new set of schemes under the Haryana State Startup Policy 2022.

These schemes aim to provide comprehensive financial and infrastructural assistance to government-owned, government-supported, and private incubators.

The schemes include a capital subsidy covering 50 per cent of the capital expenditure up to Rs 2 crore for government host institutions and Rs 1 crore for private ones.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 4 crore will be available for the development of new Startup Warehouses or Innovation Campuses, with an additional Rs 1 crore per annum for three years to meet recurring operational expenses.

A similar support structure is planned for the creation of Mobile Application Development Centres.

To further ease the operational burden, the schemes offer a 50 per cent reimbursement on lease rent (up to Rs 5 lakh per year for three years) and a 100 per cent reimbursement on stamp duty and registration charges.

Government-owned or supported incubators will also receive Rs 2.5 lakh annually for mentorship initiatives. Additionally, financial support of up to Rs 50 lakh per event will be provided for organising or participating in national and international exhibitions and startup fairs.

To promote innovation at the academic level, the government will provide up to Rs 50 lakh to establish new incubation centres in government universities and institutions, along with Rs 20 lakh per year for five years to cover recurring expenses.

All the scheme guidelines for incubators have been approved during the meeting.

These strategic interventions are expected to significantly boost Haryana's position as a startup hub and create a nurturing environment for future entrepreneurs, Agrawal said.

