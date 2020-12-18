Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday decided to increase the sugarcane rate by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 350 per quintal for the 2020-21 crushing season, an official statement said here.

According to the statement, this price is the highest in the country.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, it added.

This increase in the rate of sugarcane will benefit the farmers of Haryana, the statement said.

The chief minister has also approved the proposal for providing subsidy to the sugarcane farmers for the current crushing season 2020-21 on the pattern of 2018-19 and 2019-20 season.

Over Rs 81.37 crore for 2018-19 crushing season and over Rs 124.14 crore for 2019-20 up to May 2020, was provided as a subsidy to different sugar mills in the state, the statement said.

