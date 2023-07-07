Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved the "no litigation policy-2023" for the land acquired for the Manesar Industrial Model Township expansion, a move aimed at fast-tracking the development with voluntary participation of land owners.

The policy also aims to ensure acceptable compensation with assured incentives in the form of developed plots.

Fulfilling the assurance given by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the floor of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on August 9, 2022, the state Cabinet approved "no litigation policy-2023" for land acquired for the Industrial Model Township in the revenue estate of villages Kasan, Kukrola and Sehrawan of Tehsil Manesar, district Gurugram, said an official statement here.

According to the statement, the policy aims to fast-track development and make land owners partners in the development process while ensuring that the farmers get a fair return.

The landowners who do not opt under the 2023 policy will be eligible for benefits under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Land Owners and Land Acquisition Oustees policy (R&R), it said.

The landowners in these three villages had last year been protesting against the low compensation for their land.

The state government had notified land measuring approximately 1,810 acres under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on January 10, 2011, for the purpose of development of Manesar industrial Model Township expansion in villages Kasan, Kukrola and Sehrawan of Tehsil Manesar, district Gurugram.

After issuance of notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894, the Supreme Court vide order dated April 25, 2011 granted a stay on the acquisition proceedings. The stay granted by the apex court was vacated on December 2, 2019, and thereafter the said land was notified under Section 6 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on August 17, 2020 and subsequently award was announced on August 8, 2022, said the statement.

"There was a discontent amongst landowner on the acquisitions initiated in 2011. Several meetings were conducted with the affected landowners on this issue, wherein it was highlighted that due to such delays, the compensation amounts determined based on collector rate at the time of notification dated January 10, 2011 were decided only post vacation of stay on August 16, 2022.

"An assurance was given by the chief minister on the floor of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on August 9, 2022, that the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy 2010 would be revised for this acquisition proceeding to ensure appropriate rehabilitation of displaced landowners," it said.

In pursuance of the same, a specific policy has now been prepared for rehabilitating the landowners, whose land has been acquired under Award No. 1 , 2 and 3 dated August 16, 2022 in villages Kasan , Kukrola and Sehrawan respectively for area measuring 1,758 acres.

The benefits of this policy shall be applicable for the landowners whose land had been notified for compulsory acquisition under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on January 10, 2011.

The policy provides an option for receiving better benefits if they submit an undertaking in the prescribed format duly attested by Tehsildar cum Executive Magistrate of Manesar.

The "no litigation policy of 2023" allows entitlement of 1,000 square metres developed land/plots against one acre land on pro rata basis. The farmers/land owners will have the right to opt for the scheme within a period of 6 months from its notification and launch of portal, it said.

To assure instant benefit to the landowners, Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation will issue Land Entitlement Certificate on the allotment share of land owners within a period of 3 months from the closure of the scheme.

The land owners or holders of the land entitlement certificates shall have the freedom to trade, buy or sell the Land Entitlement Certificates. This implies that land owner can monetize the Certificate in the open market or sell back to the HSIIDC.

