Gurugram, Jul 2 (PTI) Haryana's Minister for Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh flagged off the SSI MantraM 'Made in India' Surgical Robot Yatra in Gurugram on Wednesday.

With the launch of the SSI MantraM Surgical Robot Yatra, India embarks on a transformative journey in healthcare, unveiling its first mobile robotic surgery training and demonstration unit, said an official.

This innovative "telesurgery-on-wheels" initiative brings cutting-edge surgical technology and skill-building opportunities directly to hospitals and healthcare professionals across the country, he added.

According to an official statement, developed indigenously, the unit is equipped to enable real-time collaboration and demonstrate the advanced features and capabilities of the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System.

Through live simulations, interactive training modules, and guided demonstrations, it offers surgeons, medical students, and healthcare stakeholders a first-hand experience. This initiative marks a step towards increasing awareness and acceptance of robotic surgery in India? - particularly by making cutting-edge surgical technologies more accessible to tier two and tier three cities.

The minister said that it is a matter of immense pride that Haryana is home to SS Innovations, a company leading India's charge in the global field of surgical robotics.

Dr Sudhir Srivastava, founder chairman and CEO of SS Innovations, said, "SSI MantraM is more than just a mobile robotic training and demonstration unit, it is a national movement to democratise and decentralise access to world-class surgical education and innovation."

