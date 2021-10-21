New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Shares of consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday tumbled over 8 per cent after the company reported a 7.34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The stock plunged 8.52 per cent to close at Rs 1,285.60. During the day, it tanked 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,264.85 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it tumbled 8.40 per cent to close at Rs 1,288.50 .

Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 7.34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 302.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose by 31.65 per cent to Rs 3,238.04 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,459.49 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

