New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Monday reported a 14.3 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352.34 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 on account of tepid summer and subdued consumer demand.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 411.18 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations declined by 6.21 per cent to Rs 5,437.81 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 5,798.11 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Havells India's total expenses were also down 5.45 per cent at Rs 5,032.31 crore in the June quarter.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, was also down 6.26 per cent to Rs 5,506.87 crore.

June quarter has a "tepid summer" this year, in contrast to the strong season last year which led to a significant decline in cooling products, said Havells in its earnings statement.

Moreover, consumer demand remains subdued while industrial-infra demand maintained its growth momentum.

"Focus on cost discipline resulted in modest growth in expenses, containing the impact of revenue decline on net profitability," it said.

Shares of Havells India on Monday settled at Rs 1,532.05 on BSE, up 0.89 per cent from the previous close.

