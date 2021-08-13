Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) In a move to streamline the collection process in urban areas of Odisha, the state government on Friday instructed all the municipal bodies to collect hazardous and electronic waste on a fixed day of every week.

Also Read | iQOO 8 Pro Teased To Get 50W Wireless Charging, iQOO 8 Series To Feature 120W Fast Charging.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary G Mathi Vathanan directed the civic bodies to collect and deposit such waste at a wealth centre for channelising to the agencies identified by the State Pollution Control Board, an official release said.

Also Read | Adi Godrej to Step Down as Chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd on October 1, Younger Brother Nadir Godrej To Succeed Him.

The waste will be collected every Saturday and kept at respective designated corners in the wealth centres.

No dry waste will be collected on Saturday, while wet and dry waste will continue to be collected on all other days, the release said.

Loudspeaker announcements in each ward of cities, door-to -door sensitisation, wall paintings, coverage in local media are being undertaken to generate mass awareness about this new initiative, it said.

As part of the ‘Swachh Odisha, Sustha Odisha' initiative, the department has undertaken measures like establishment of community-driven and decentralised solid waste management.

Provision of processing facilities in the form of micro-composting centre and material recovery facility for wet and dry waste respectively has given a fillip to the entire value chain, it said.

Mission Shakti women self-help groups, transgenders and ragpickers have been engaged in the waste management process.

Provision of battery-operated vehicles, introduction and usage of ‘Ama Sahar' mobile app and Swachh Sahara Odisha web portal have strengthened the entire solid waste management initiatives in urban Odisha, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)