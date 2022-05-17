Chennai, May 17 (PTI) The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of the students and the colleges imparting BSMS courses by directing the authorities concerned to publish the result of the withheld ones, admit the students and allow them to write the semester exam.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 VIP & Note 12 G96 Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Justice G R Swaminathan gave directions to this effect while allowing a batch of writ petitions from the students and colleges last week.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Trying To Commit Theft in Building Falls off Metal Pipe, Dies.

Nandha Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Erode, one of the petitioners, prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to publish the results of first year exams held from September 13 to 18, 2021 for the students admitted in the lapsed seats of the BSMS Course for the academic 2019-2020 and permit them to write the supplementary examination and consequently to undergo the second year regular examination which is scheduled to be held from May 19 to June 7 this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)