Chennai, March 2 (PTI) The first bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition, which sought the disqualification of the elected candidates of the DMK and the BJP for alleged violation of poll code in the recent urban local body (ULB) polls, after imposing cost of Rs 10,000 on the public interest litigant.

M L Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi had alleged that the candidates of the two political parties had incurred disqualification as they had released advertisements in newspapers on February 19, the polling day in the State.

He contended that the action of the parties in releasing the advertisements flouted the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

His interim prayers were to injunct the elected candidates belonging to the two parties from assuming office and from participating in the indirect elections to be held to elect the Mayors and heads of the civic bodies.

The RP Act would not come into play in respect of local body elections, the bench noted and dismissed the PIL after imposing the cost.

