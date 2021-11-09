Coimbatore, Nov 9 (PTI) A head constable here has been booked after a transgender filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had made sexual advances and misbehaved.

The transgender, a resident of Ammankulam in the city, had lodged a complaint at the Race Course station recently about the loss of a mobile phone.

The head constable, as part of the inquiry, had come to the house on Monday in an inebirated state, misbehaved and used foul language, the transgender alleged in the complaint.

He fled the scene after the transgender raised an alarm.

Police are now on the lookout for him.

