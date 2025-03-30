Lucknow, Mar 30 (PTI) The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved in the last eight years, with heinous crimes such as dacoity, robbery, riots, murder, kidnapping and rape falling 85 per cent, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

According to police records, robbery incidents have dropped by 84.41 per cent as compared to 2016, while loot cases dropped by 77.43 per cent. A similar reduction has been observed in crimes like kidnapping, dowry-related murders and rape, the statement said.

Also Read | What Is Nagastra-3, Indigenous Loitering Munition or Suicide Drone Being Developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited?.

The Yogi Adityanath government's zero-tolerance policy and the proactive approach of law enforcement agencies, backed by modern surveillance techniques like CCTV monitoring, has been instrumental in apprehending criminals, it said.

The state government has also launched largescale operations against mafia, gangsters and land-grabbers, seizing illegal assets worth over Rs 142 billion. Cases have been registered against 68 mafia leaders and their 1,500 associates, with 617 criminals arrested and the Gangster Act imposed on 752 offenders, the statement added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day on Which the State of Rajasthan Was Formed in 1949.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)