New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Edtech company Hero Vired on Thursday said it has been appointed as the official Knowledge Partner for LaLiga In India.

Headquartered in Madrid, LaLiga is Spain's top division football league and one of the most popular professional sports leagues in the world.

The two-year agreement will see Hero Vired as the exclusive knowledge partner for all LaLiga events in India over the period, including the forthcoming Amateur eLaLiga challenge which will take place for the first time in India, a statement said.

As the exclusive Knowledge Partner, Hero Vired will offer 25 select LaLiga fans access to Hero Vired's programmes, it added.

The fans will be selected based on various competitions and engagement activities that will be executed throughout the year. Additionally, all Hero Vired learners and their family members will have access to LaLiga football workshops and masterclasses organised by professional LaLiga coaches.

Hero Vired will also provide access to LaLiga scouting sessions with professional LaLiga coaches, offer scholarships for enrollment in LaLiga Football Schools (LLFS), and free trials, the statement said.

Hero Vired learners and their families will also be able to avail o a discount on quarterly/annual membership at any LLFS location in India.

Taking the learning on-ground, Hero Vired will also host a football clinic which will be produced and organised by LaLiga Football experts and league certified coaches.

“Sports is a huge part of life in India. Being the first Indian edtech company to partner with the largest football league in the world, LaLiga, is a matter of pride for us. For us, sports are a relevant format since it helps us expand our audience phenomenally. We believe that it will allow us to penetrate deeper into the country," Hero Vired founder and Chief Executive Officer Akshay Munjal said.

He added that e-sports is rapidly gaining popularity in India, and the exclusive partnership with the league and eLaLiga challenge creates an opportunity to bring global learning and opportunities to Indians and Hero Vired learners. "Having set a new benchmark for partnerships, we look forward to partnering with companies of the same scale in the future,” he said.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director at LaLiga India, said fostering a learning environment has always been important to LaLiga.

"We are excited to partner with a young and dynamic company like Hero Vired to take our commitment to developing Indian football is another step forward. We look forward to sharing our expertise in European football with millions of Indian youth through this association,” he added.

As per EY, the e-sports industry is expected to grow at 46 per cent CAGR over the next four years and streaming platforms are forecasted to generate the largest chunk of eSports revenue.

