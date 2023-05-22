Aizawl, May 22 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 12 crore in the international market was seized from a vehicle in Mizoram on Monday and a boy has been arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a CID (Special Branch) team of the Aizawl Police intercepted a truck at Tawngtaimual Zemabawk near here, a statement issued by the police said.

About 2.4 grams of heroin hidden in 200 soap cases were recovered from the vehicle, it said.

The handyman of the truck, a 16-year-old boy from Assam's Hailakandi district, has been arrested in connection with the seizure, it said.

