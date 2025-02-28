Shillong, Feb 28 (PTI) A 29-year-old man from Assam's Chirang was arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district after suspected heroin worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from his possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended the person when he was travelling from Guwahati to Shillong in a tourist taxi, Ri-Bhoi SP Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 01 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

He is a resident of Chirang district of Assam, he said.

According to the senior police officer, approximately 36.03 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from his possession, and the market value of the seized contraband is over Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read | HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration Reopens on March 1 for 2,424 Vacancies, Know Steps To Apply at hpsc.gov.in.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Nongpoh Police Station in the district, and the investigation is underway, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)