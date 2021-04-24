New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Hester Biosciences on Saturday said it has launched research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat and swine.

Globally, the trend of medication is shifting from allopathy to herbal therapy in humans as well in veterinary, so in order to cater to this growing demand, the company has embarked on a journey to produce such research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat and swine, Hester Biosciences CEO and MD Rajiv Gandhi said in a regulatory filing.

"On the day of World Veterinary Day (WVD) - April 24 we are formally integrating a new range of herbal products for livestock and poultry in our existing range of products to support the overall wellbeing of animals, and to supplement our existing product range," he noted.

In animal health, the company's products will be mainly targeting mastitis and production disorders, gastrointestinal tract diseases, reproductive disorders, ectoparasites and skin injuries, Gandhi said.

These products will help animal health professionals in treating chronic cases and preventing the potential diseases, he added.

"In poultry, our research-based products will improve farm profitability with herbal replacer for choline chloride, vitamin C and many other nutritional supplements," Gandhi noted. PTI MSS

