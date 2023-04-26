New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Global pigment manufacturer Heubach Group has selected HCL Technologies to accelerate its digital transformation agenda, the IT services company said on Wednesday.

HCL Tech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, end-user services and secure networks.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Janata Dal (Secular) Candidates and Their Constituencies.

The new IT system will help Heubach Group meet its strategic objectives and drive productivity and growth.

"We were extremely selective about our preferred digital transformation partner, and HCL Tech, with its proven track record in delivering flexible and resilient IT systems, fits the bill," Oliver Neubrand, CFO at Heubach Group said.

Also Read | Air India Salary Revision Row: Protesting Pilots Seek Ratan Tata's Intervention in Revamped Pay Structure Issue.

Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) Lead, Diversified Industries at HCL Tech said the company is committed to supercharging progress for enterprises across industries, and the multifaceted partnership with Heubach Group is a testament to that.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)