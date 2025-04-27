Shimla, Apr 27 (PTI) In a bid to attract medical specialists to work in Himachal Pradesh, their monthly stipends have been raised by 50 to 170 per cent, the government said on Sunday.

The stipend of senior residents/tutor specialists has been increased from Rs 60,000/65,000 to Rs 1 lakh, while the stipend of super specialists has been raised from Rs 60,000/65,000 to Rs. 1.30 lakh, a statement issued here said.

Doctors on study leave will also receive full pay, the state government announced.

Currently, Himachal Pradesh has six medical colleges and one super-specialty hospital. However, of the 751 sanctioned posts across the state's medical colleges, only 375 are currently filled, leaving 376 specialist doctor positions vacant, a gap that has significantly impacted healthcare delivery.

The government said it was trying to fix an urgent problem by enhancing the stipends.

The raise is expected to make government service more attractive to skilled medical professionals, helping bridge this critical gap and strengthening healthcare services at all levels, the statement said.

According to health department data, 9.5 lakh patients travel outside Himachal Pradesh annually for treatment, resulting in an economic loss of Rs 1,350 crore to the state's GDP.

If quality healthcare services are made available within the state, it is estimated that Rs 550 crore of the state GDP could be saved annually, along with valuable time for patients, the statement added.

