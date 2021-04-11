Coimbatore, Apr 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday urged the police to take immediate steps to bring to book those who assaulted and injured a Hindu Munnani functionary here.

Addressing reporters after visiting Ramakrishnan at a hospital here, the BJP Mahila Morcha President blamed the police for not arresting the culprits so far.

The Hindu Munnai leader was attacked by two unidentified persons while he was on his way home on Saturday night.

Ramakrishnan, vice-president of Hindu Munnani in Ukkadam, sustained head injuries and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital.

Such attacks were being orchestrated on saffron outfit workers, after the recently concluded assembly elections, which raised suspicion, Vanathi, who contested from Coimbatore South, said.

A large posse of police personnel have been deployed in and around the hospital to prevent any eventualities, police said.

