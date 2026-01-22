VMPL

Mohali (Chandigarh) [India], January 22: Shoonya, the cost-efficient multi-asset trading platform by Finvasia, has undertaken a platform rebranding as part of its transition towards a more technology-led investing framework. As part of this transformation, Shoonya has introduced new features to strengthen its offering. The launch of SensAI is a key highlight of this next phase.

Overview of the SensAI feature

SensAI is an advanced stock analysis tool that gives you a complete 360° view of any stock by bringing together multiple types of analysis in one platform. SensAI combines different analytical approaches to help users interpret stock market sentiment analysis more clearly.

The system is built using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing. These technologies process large volumes of structured and unstructured data. It includes price action, company fundamentals, and latest news. The aim is to support sentiment analysis of the stock.

As part of its sentiment analysis AI framework, SensAI assigns sentiment labels to stocks based on aggregated indicators. These classifications include Highly Positive, Positive, Neutral, Negative, and Highly Negative. They reflect the overall stock sentiment derived from multiple data points. This approach is intended to provide users with a clearer view of stock sentiment by presenting sentiment analysis in a structured and consistent format.

Aggregation of stock sentiment analysis inputs

SensAI brings together multiple inputs used in stock sentiment analysis. It gives an overall view of a particular stock derived by aggregating intelligence from news, technical indicators, and fundamental data into a unified sentiment output.

News sentiment analysis applies natural language processing to financial news to extract key signals and quantify market tone. Technical sentiment analysis uses indicators such as simple moving averages, exponential moving averages, relative strength index, volume, and price movement to assess trend strength, momentum shifts, and potential reversal patterns. Fundamental sentiment analysis uses multi-year financial data models to evaluate revenue trends, profitability ratios, leverage, and liquidity indicators. Technical Indicators present SMA, EMA, RSI, Volume, and Price data in dynamic chart formats for trend assessment and comparative analysis.

According to the platform, this stock sentiment analysis approach is intended to help users save time, understand trends more efficiently, and interpret stock sentiment with greater clarity. Insights are generated through data-driven AI sentiment analysis and presented in simplified language.

By integrating sentiment analysis stock signals within a single dashboard, SensAI reduces the need to switch between multiple applications, charts, or news sources. The system allows users to track changes in stock sentiment following quarterly results, corporate announcements, or other market events.

The platform also enables users to compare up to three stocks side by side, allowing stock sentiment analysis to be viewed across companies using the same analytical framework.

Positioning within sentiment analysis tools

With growing interest in best sentiment analysis tools among retail investors, Shoonya SensAI is positioned as an integrated system focused on presenting stock sentiment in a structured and contextual manner. SensAI brings contextual analysis, sentiment mapping, and both fundamental and technical perspectives directly into the trading workflow. This reduces the need for external research and helps users analyse and act within one unified platform.

About Shoonya

Shoonya by Finvasia is a low-commission multi-asset trading platform. It features data-powered signal-based analysis to help investors and traders identify opportunities and make informed choices. It was founded by ex-Wall Street professionals Sarvjeet Singh Virk (MD) and Tajinder Virk (CEO).

