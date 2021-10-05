New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Aasia Corporation LLP, promoter of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, and Aasia Exports have offloaded shares of the firm worth over Rs 102 crore through open market transactions.

As per block deal data on NSE, Aasia Corporation LLP sold 60,000 shares and Aasia Exports 3 lakh scrips at an average price of Rs 2,850 apiece.

Their deal value stood at Rs 17.1 crore and Rs 85.5 crore, respectively.

Aasia Corporation LLP, a promoter of Hinduja Global Solutions, held 2.29 per cent stake in the firm at the end of the June 2021 quarter.

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions ended at Rs 2,848 on NSE on Tuesday, down 2.1 per cent.

Through separate block deals on NSE, Societe Generale sold shares of five companies.

It sold Bajaj Finserv Ltd's shares worth Rs 18.57 crore, Coforge Ltd's scrips for Rs 13.39 crore, Dalmia Bharat Ltd shares worth Rs 13.02 crore, L&T Infotech Ltd stocks worth Rs 10.34 crore and Quess Corp Ltd's shares for Rs 14.37 crore.

The scrips of these companies were purchased by Dalton Asia Master Fund LP at the same prices.

