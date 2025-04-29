Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 29 (PTI) Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat suggested that "Hindus should keep swords and knives at home for self-defence", citing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Speaking at an event in Varkady, Manjeshwar, in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Monday, Bhat claimed, “Every Hindu household should keep a sword. If Hindus had shown a sword during the Pahalgam attack, that would have been enough.”

Also Read | BR Gavai To Be 52nd CJI: From Bombay HC Judge to Becoming Next Chief Justice of India; All About Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Who Is Set To Succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

He also urged women to carry knives in their vanity bags alongside the usual items they carry.

The RSS leader claimed that carrying a six-inch knife does not require a 'licence' and added, “If you're out after dusk, there is every chance of an attack. Don't plead with attackers—just show the knife and they will run away.”

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

His comments have drawn attention on social media and among political circles.

Referring to past communal tensions, Bhat claimed, “Earlier, during Hindu-Muslim clashes, Hindus used to flee. That's changing now. We must rise, and everyone must keep a sword at home.”

There has been no official police statement on the remarks thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)