New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Hindustan Copper on Tuesday reported a seven-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 67.53 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of Rs 9.12 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at sbi.co.in.

Revenue from operation during the July-September period increased to Rs 464.46 crore as compared to Rs 294.67 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The profit after tax was Rs 67.53 crore during the current quarter as compared to Rs 9.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said.

Also Read | Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched Globally; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"...the revenue from operations of Rs 464.46 crore were 25 per cent and 58 per cent higher respectively compared to that of corresponding period of the last year," it said.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) also celebrated its 54th Foundation Day on November 9.

HCL Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Shukla on the occasion said growth prospect of HCL is tremendous.

"With Copper in limelight, it is time to seize the opportunity and strive hard to create value for our stakeholders," he asserted.

To encourage copper usage and improve livelihoods of the metal craftsmen, HCL has decided to promote micro enterprises at its mining units.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)