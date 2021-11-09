Poco, the Chinese tech giant, officially launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone in the global market. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G phone, which was launched earlier this year. The device is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, which was launched recently in China. Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available from November 11, 2021, via Poco global website, AliExpress, Goboo and Shopee. Poco M4 Pro 5G To Be Launched Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Poco M4 Pro 5G is priced at EUR 229 (approximately Rs 19,648) for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant will be offered at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 21,364).

#POCOM4Pro 5G A device that will power up everything for you! 4GB + 64GB Early bird price starting 199 euros 6GB + 128GB Early bird price starting 219 euros#PowerUpYourFun pic.twitter.com/Z0wwrcN9SL — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 9, 2021

As a part of an early bird offer, both models will be available at EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,064) and EUR 219 (approximately Rs 18,780), respectively.

Poco M4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Poco M4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box and will be made available in three shades - Power Black, Poco Yellow and Cool Blue. It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging facility.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2021 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).