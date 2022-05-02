New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Mining major Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Swedish mining tools and technical solutions firm Sandvik AB to introduce the latter's battery-powered loaders and trucks in its underground mines.

The agreement is a part of the company's plans to invest around USD 1 billion announced last year to replace diesel-run vehicles and equipment with battery Electric Vehicles (EVs) across its eight mines over a period of five years. The company is striving to achieve carbon neutrality.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), HZL will introduce Sandvik's battery electric 'TH550B' trucks and 'LH518B' loaders in its underground mines.

"We have signed an MoU with Sandvik, who are major equipment suppliers to us. We are placing orders on Sandvik and we will get their supply in maybe another one year time," HZL CEO Arun Misra told PTI.

Explaining the uniqueness of Sandvik's offering, he said, "They have a different technology where the vehicle on its own replaces its own battery. Compared to other vehicles, where in a workshop somebody has to operate a crane or something to replace the battery, here the vehicle on its own dumps its old battery and picks up a new battery."

Stating that HZL is trying out the new technologies, Misra said, "The first fleet will be deployed in our Sindesar Khurd mine (in Rajasthan), which is rich in silver and lead. This is a new mine comparatively. So, we have developed one section for the application of not only EVs but also we are looking at remote operation of the vehicle."

Last year, HZL had signed pacts with Epiroc Rock Drills AB and Normet Group Oy to introduce battery EVs in underground mining operations.

Recently, the company has expanded its fleet of EVs, including electric scooters for security staff, passenger EVs at locations, underground service EV for mines and electric forklifts for transportation of goods.

"We already have the EVs for carrying workmen into the underground, which has already been in our fleet... We are getting a feel of how they are going to work under the current circumstances," he said, adding this partnership with Sandvik bring HZL one step closer to its goal of carbon neutrality.

He said by 2025 "anywhere between 80 per cent and 90 per cent" of diesel-run vehicles and equipment will be replaced with EVs across its mines.

"This is a testament to both the pioneering ambitions of Hindustan Zinc and the technological maturity of Sandvik BEV products," Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions President Henrik Ager said.

