New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday said it has outlined plans to raise renewable energy contribution to over 70 per cent of its total power requirement by 2027.

The agenda is being supported by augmenting its renewable power delivery agreement from 450 MW to 530 MW, thereby increasing the company's capacity to source round-the-clock renewable energy.

"It is hoped that the addition of this new capacity will have a strong place in the reduction of carbon emissions," the company said in a statement.

Hindustan Zinc has achieved energy savings of over 0.8 million Gigajoules (GJ) in FY24, equivalent to powering approximately 70,000 households for a year, through various energy efficiency initiatives, it said.

"We are marching ahead on our ESG roadmap for development of renewable power supply up to 530 MW. This is in line with our mission to be net zero by 2050 or sooner," company Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

