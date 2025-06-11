Mau (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A 26-year-old man with a criminal history was beaten to death near a railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm near the railway station, causing panic in the area. A large crowd gathered at the spot following the assault.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan Yadav, a resident of Rampur Chakia under the Dakshin Tola police station limits, the police said, adding that he was a history-sheeter with several criminal cases registered against him.

"Gulshan was attacked by a group of men, one of whom had recently been released from jail. Initial investigations suggest the murder was a result of old enmity," Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Attri said.

Fragments of bricks were recovered from the scene, which police believe may have been used in the assault. A manhunt has been launched to trace the suspects, ASP Attri added.

