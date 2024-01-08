Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) End-to-end payments and commerce solutions provider Hitachi Payment Services on Monday said it has completed its acquisition of Writer Corporation's cash management business and renamed it Hitachi Cash Management Services.

Hitachi Cash Management Services, which is in line with Hitachi's single brand identity, would be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Payment Services, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The company also appointed Anup Neogi as the Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi Cash Management Services.

Hitachi Cash Management Services would offer ATM cash replenishment services for financial institutions and Retail Cash Management (RCM) services for retail outlets.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

The company has a network of close to 40,000 touchpoints, including ATMs and retail across 1,500 locations in 25 states.

"We are committed to providing solutions that effectively meet the varied needs of our customers. Through Hitachi Cash Management Services, we will be able to deliver comprehensive services to financial institutions and retail merchants," Hitachi Payment Services Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Cash Business, Sumil Vikamsey, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)